AAPI culture dominates Halloween costume trends, led by ‘KPop Demon Hunters’

The members of HUNTR/X, the fictional K-pop girl group from the animated Netflix film KPop Demon Hunters, have already conquered the streaming world. Now, they’re taking over Halloween.

According to the latest Google Search data, the KPop Demon Hunters characters dominate the 2025 Halloween costume rankings, with Rumi, Zoey, and Mira—the trio of demon-hunting K-pop stars—claiming the top three spots. The surge in search interest is not just a passing trend; it reflects a growing global fascination with AAPI (Asian American Pacific Islander) culture, a theme that has increasingly permeated entertainment in recent years.

In Google’s Frightgeist rankings, members of the KPop Demon Hunters and Labubu take up seven of the top 10 spots.

In fact, over 80% of U.S. metropolitan areas have at least one KPop Demon Hunters costume in their top five trending selections. In cities like Los Angeles, Honolulu, and Houston, every one of the top five most-searched costumes is from the Netflix hit. More than half of all U.S. metropolitan areas have Rumi as their top trending costume.

To meet the surge in demand, Spirit Halloween has teamed up with Netflix to offer exclusive KPop Demon Hunters costumes for both kids and adults. However, many of the costumes are already sold out online, prompting fans to flock to physical stores for their K-pop-inspired outfits.