Seattle icon Auntie Ruby Luke dies

Ruby Luke, a beloved figure in Seattle’s fashion, cultural and civil rights communities, died on Sept. 8. She was 87.

Luke, widely known for her vibrant personality and deep community involvement, was a frequent presence at Wing Luke Museum events, including the annual Lunar New Year celebration and countless fundraisers. She most recently joined the museum in February to honor her late brother and namesake, Wing Luke, during a celebration of what would have been his 100th birthday.

A fixture in Seattle’s LGBTQ community, Luke was also known for teaching line dancing at The Cuff and volunteering with the Rain Country Dance Association. She was a vocal advocate for civil rights and inclusion throughout her life.

Luke was one of the founding members of the Seattle Chinese Community Drill Team, established more than 70 years ago, an experience she credited as formative to her life and worldview.

“My mom took great delight and pride being a part of the Wing Luke Museum community, and you all embraced her with love and grace,” her daughter, Cynthia del Rosario, said in a statement.