Man last seen in CID wanted on felony warrant related to child exploitation

A 40-year-old man last seen in Seattle’s Chinatown-International District (CID) is wanted on a felony warrant related to child sexual abuse material, and detectives are asking for the public’s help to find him.

Beau Nathan Saperstein was last known to be in the 1200 block of South Jackson Street. He is described as white, 6 feet 1 inch tall, 230 pounds, with brown hair, blue eyes, and a noticeable tattoo under his right eye.

Seattle police say Saperstein has a $5,050 felony warrant for allegedly dealing in explicit images involving minors.

Anyone who sees Saperstein or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Seattle Police Department’s non-emergency line at 206-625-5011. Officials say not to approach him.