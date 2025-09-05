Brothers arrested in CID drug bust 

Two brothers were arrested on Wednesday, Sept. 3 after Seattle police say they were selling drugs out of a custom auto shop in the Chinatown-International District (CID).

Police had been investigating the garage, located in the 700 block of South Jackson Street, and say they saw several people come and go from the business, many appearing to purchase methamphetamine.

Officers served a search warrant around 10:30 a.m. and arrested the men, ages 42 and 48. Inside, police say they found cocaine, meth, multiple handguns, nearly $7,000 in cash, and digital scales with drug residue. A stolen electric bicycle was also recovered.

Detectives believe the 48-year-old brother, who owns the business, was using the shop as a front for drug sales. He may face additional charges for using the property for illegal activity.

Other people who were inside the building were detained, interviewed, and later released.

“The arrest of these two brothers will give some relief to the residents and legitimate businesses in the International District,” said Lt. Jim Kelly of the Seattle Police Narcotics Unit.