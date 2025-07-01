Walk for Rice draws hundreds, raises $260K 

The 35th annual Walk for Rice raised more than $260,000 to fight hunger and raise awareness about food insecurity among Asian, Native Hawaiian, Pacific Islander, immigrant and refugee communities in King County. Donations are still coming in after the event.

Nearly 700 people gathered Saturday at Seward Park for the event hosted by Asian Counseling and Referral Service (ACRS).

The ACRS Food Bank serves more than 5,000 households each month and is the only food bank in Washington state offering culturally familiar staples like rice, tofu and noodles year-round.

“This isn’t just a fundraiser, it’s a movement—a movement that says culture matters, no one should be invisible, and every grain counts,” said ACRS CEO Kendee Yamaguchi.

The celebration also featured cultural performances that showcased the diversity of the communities served by ACRS. Entertainment included the Washington Lu Mien Dancers, Seattle Kokon Taiko, Kim’s Tae Kwon Do Rainier Valley and the Seattle Chinese Community Girls Drill Team.