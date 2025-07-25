Uwajimaya’s next chapter in Issaquah

Uwajimaya is adding another store in the Puget Sound area.

According to The Puget Sound Business Journal, the Asian grocery store will move into the former Rite Aid space at Town and Country Square in Issaquah.

This will be Uwajimaya’s fourth location in Washington state—joining existing stores in Seattle’s Chinatown-International District, Bellevue, and Renton.

Uwajimaya also operates a store in Beaverton, Oregon.

There’s no timeline yet for when the Issaquah store—at 1065 Northwest Gilman Boulevard—will open.