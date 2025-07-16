‘SNL’ Star Bowen Yang sets Emmy record for Asian men

Bowen Yang has become the most-nominated Asian male performer in Emmy Awards history with his fourth acting nomination.

Yang, a cast member on NBC’s Saturday Night Live, received a nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series, the Television Academy announced on Tuesday. It marks his fourth in that category and fifth total, including a 2019 nomination for writing.

The milestone underscores Yang’s growing influence in comedy and television, and highlights broader progress for Asian American representation in Hollywood. Sandra Oh remains the most-nominated Asian performer overall, with 14 career nominations.

The 76th Primetime Emmy Awards are scheduled to air Sept. 14 on ABC.