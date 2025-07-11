Max Londonio released from ICE detention 

Maximo “Kuya Max” Londonio was released from ICE detention on Friday, bringing an end to nearly two months of confinement—much of it spent in solitary—and marking a hard-fought victory for Filipino migrant advocates and labor allies who rallied behind his case.

Londonio walked free from the Northwest Detention Center (NWDC) to cheers from supporters with Tanggol Migrante Network (TMN) and International Association of Machinists Local 695, who gathered outside to celebrate. Holding hands with his wife, Crystal, he addressed the crowd.

“Thank you for all your guys’ support, I really appreciate it,” Londonio said. “Big thank you to Tanggol Migrante, for sure. From beginning to end, you guys were there from day one. I appreciate you so much. And we’re gonna do more!”

His release came a day after a surprise visit to NWDC by Philippine Deputy Consul General Maria Paz Cortes and Assistance to Nationals Officer Bernice Santayana, who met with ICE officials but did not disclose details of the meeting. The consular staff attempted to attend Londonio’s immigration hearing but were turned away by the family.

Crystal Londonio said the hearing was intended for “family and those that truly stood by us since day one.” Community groups including Migrante and Anakbayan confronted Cortes in the courthouse lobby, urging her to meet with TMN and address the needs of detained Filipinos. TMN said Cortes refused, saying she and her staff “did not have time.”

A TMN news release states that Cortes claimed the Consulate had been in constant communication with detainees and was providing “adequate support,” including for another Filipino detainee known as Kuya “G,” whose court hearing is scheduled for July 22. But advocates and detainees dispute those claims, saying no legal representation or Assistance to Nationals funds have been offered, and a reported promise to provide commissary funds to detainees remains unmet.

TMN has previously helped secure the release of Filipino green card holders Michelle Campos, Lewelyn Dixon, and Rodante Rivera. It said it will continue pressing for the release of remaining detainees and plans to hold a press conference in the coming days featuring Londonio, his family, and others affected by detention.