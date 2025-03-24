Longtime UW employee held by ICE after trip to Philippines

Lewelyn Dixon, a longtime laboratory technician at the University of Washington, has been detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) after returning from a trip to the Philippines, despite being a lawful permanent resident for nearly 50 years.
Dixon, 64, was taken into custody by U.S. Customs and Border Protection on Feb. 28 at Sea-Tac Airport and later transferred to the Northwest ICE Processing Center in Tacoma. According to her family, she has lived in the U.S. since immigrating from the Philippines to Hawaii as a teenager and has no known legal issues.
Her niece, Melania Madriaga, told The Seattle Times, that Dixon was teary eyed during a family visit to the ICE facility on March 8.
“I think she felt shame, in the sense that this is like a jail. ‘I’m not wearing orange, but I’m wearing yellow.’”
Dixon’s first court hearing is scheduled for July 17. For now, her family is seeking legal assistance and public support to push for answers and her release.
Comments
Jenny Fulcher says
I was stunned to read about Lewelyn Dixon being detained and later held at the ICE Processing Center in Tacoma, WA even though she is a longtime permanent US resident for nearly 50 years with no legal issues. It is reprehensible and shocking that this happened.
I just contacted AG Nick Brown and wrote him about this.
My thoughts and prayers are with Lewelyn Dixon and her family that she will be released from ICE.
Take care!
Jenny Fulcher
May May says
Stories like this need to be promoted and highlighted so folks can understand the insanity going on! On what grounds are they holding her?? Is NWAsian Weekly digging for additional information? Please do!! And thank you!!
Jim Roberts says
This story lacks important details. She apparently has a bank embezzlement conviction that is related somehow.
Cara Brooke says
Thank you for reporting on this and I am terribly sorry she and her family are going through this. It is so wrong. I hope she is released quickly. If there is a go fund me for her legal fees etc I would donate . Thank you