Longtime UW employee held by ICE after trip to Philippines

Lewelyn Dixon, a longtime laboratory technician at the University of Washington, has been detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) after returning from a trip to the Philippines, despite being a lawful permanent resident for nearly 50 years.

Dixon, 64, was taken into custody by U.S. Customs and Border Protection on Feb. 28 at Sea-Tac Airport and later transferred to the Northwest ICE Processing Center in Tacoma. According to her family, she has lived in the U.S. since immigrating from the Philippines to Hawaii as a teenager and has no known legal issues.

Her niece, Melania Madriaga, told The Seattle Times, that Dixon was teary eyed during a family visit to the ICE facility on March 8.



“I think she felt shame, in the sense that this is like a jail. ‘I’m not wearing orange, but I’m wearing yellow.’”

Dixon’s first court hearing is scheduled for July 17. For now, her family is seeking legal assistance and public support to push for answers and her release.