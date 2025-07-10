Korean American leader Pahaliyah Brown enters King County Council race

Pahaliyah Brown has launched his campaign for King County Council District 7.

His campaign website states, “I come from a proud multicultural family. My father and brother served in the U.S. Air Force during wartime and retired with honor.

I’m the son of a Korean mother and proudly rooted in my Black American heritage. These identities have shaped my deep respect for diverse voices and the lived experiences that make District 7 special.”

District 7 includes parts of Federal Way, Kent, Auburn, Des Moines, SeaTac, Burien and unincorporated King County.

The race for District 7 also includes longtime incumbent Pete von Reichbauer and Indian Asian Maya Vengadasalam, a Kent School Board member. The top two vote-getters in the August 5 primary will advance to the general election in November.