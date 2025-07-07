Heat Safety 101: King County’s essential guide for hot days

This is sponsored content.

As temperatures rise, Public Health – Seattle & King County wants you to be aware of the health risks tied to extreme heat. Whether you’re a preparedness pro or a concerned resident, here’s some practical advice and steps to keep everyone safe. And remember—our bodies take time to get used to hot weather, and are especially sensitive to heat when the weather first turns warmer.

Health risks during extreme heat

When the heat cranks up, there are other issues than just getting sweaty. There are health risks, especially for older adults, children, those with chronic health conditions, outdoor athletes, and people who are unhoused.

Think heart attacks, strokes, and kidney issues—they spike during extreme heat. Keep an eye out for symptoms like dizziness, nausea, and confusion.

If you take meds for things like allergies, thyroid issues, depression, or heart problems, you might be more sensitive to heat.

Make sure to stay cool, drink plenty of water, find shade, and avoid heavy activities when it’s hot.

Key recommendations

To help mitigate risks from heat, Public Health – Seattle & King County advises the following precautions:

Stay hydrated: Keep sipping water all day, even if you’re not thirsty yet. It’s best to steer clear of drinks that can dehydrate you, like those with caffeine, alcohol, or lots of sugar.

Cool down: Wear lightweight, light-colored, and loose-fitting clothing. Cooling your body quickly by wearing a wet scarf, bandana, or shirt can be very effective.

Seek air-conditioned spaces: Spend time in air-conditioned buildings like malls, movie theaters, or libraries. For those without air conditioning at home, some cities in King County may offer cooling centers. When extreme heat is in the forecast, check https://kcemergency.com/ for a list of cooling centers.

Reduce physical activity: Limit outdoor activities to the cooler morning or evening hours and move to shaded areas when outside. Reducing physical exertion during peak heat can prevent overheating.

Urban heat islands: Watch out for dense city areas with lots of concrete and little shade, known as urban heat islands. These spots can get up to 20°F hotter during extreme heat. Unfortunately, this can make existing health issues worse for people living there.

Recognizing and responding to heat-related illnesses

Heat exhaustion: Symptoms include muscle cramps, weakness, dizziness, headache, nausea, and vomiting. If someone shows these symptoms, move them to a cooler location, have them rest, and slowly drink cool beverages. If symptoms persist, seek medical attention immediately.

Heat stroke: This is a serious condition that needs immediate attention because it can be deadly or cause permanent damage. Look out for signs like an extremely high body temperature (over 103°F), red, hot, and dry skin, a fast, strong pulse, and possible nausea, confusion, or passing out. If you think someone has heat stroke, call 911 right away and get them to a cooler place.

Additional precautions

Check on at-risk individuals: Regularly check on friends, family, and neighbors who are at higher risk to ensure they are staying cool and hydrated.

Never leave infants, children, or pets in parked cars: Even with windows cracked open, parked cars can become dangerously hot in a matter of minutes, leading to severe health issues or death.

Water safety: Be careful if you choose to head to local rivers to cool off— they can be pretty dangerous particularly when they are fast-flowing and cold from melting snow. Wearing life jackets and being aware of hypothermia signs (shivering, slow movements, numbness) are crucial safety measures.

Choose safer spots like pools or beaches with lifeguards.

Tips for keeping homes cool

When it gets really hot, homes can feel like ovens, especially if you don’t have air conditioning. Here are some tips to cool things down:

Block sunlight: Use shades or curtains to block sunlight during the day. At night, open windows to let out trapped heat.

Close doors: Keep doors closed to prevent hot air from circulating between rooms.

Limit light and electronics use: Turn off unnecessary lights and reduce the use of heat-generating electronics.

Avoid cooking: Minimize the use of stoves and ovens to keep indoor temperatures down.

Use fans and ice: Placing a bowl of ice in front of a fan can help circulate cooler air.

Hang reflective blankets: Emergency survival blankets can be taped over windows to reflect heat.

For more information and resources, visit kingcounty.gov/beattheheat.