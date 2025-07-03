Call to action in search for Jonathan Hoang

Residents in Kirkland and surrounding areas are being urged to participate in a community-wide search effort Thursday evening for a missing 21-year-old autistic man.

Jonathan Hoang, who has been missing since March, is the focus of a grassroots campaign coordinated by the Autism Foundation. Organizers are asking community members to step outside at 8 p.m. on July 3 and call out for Jonathan in hopes he may hear familiar voices and respond.

“Jonathan may be nearby, hidden, scared, or disoriented—but he’s still out there, and your voice could be the one that helps guide him back to safety,” the foundation wrote on Facebook.

The group has outlined a specific call to action: residents are encouraged to stand in their front or backyards, or walk nearby areas, calling out, “Jonathan, we’re here to help you!” They are also advised to check hidden or enclosed spaces such as sheds, garages, and tree lines during a 10- to 15-minute window.

If anyone sees Jonathan, they are asked to take a photo and immediately call 911. The post warns not to approach or touch him, as he may be frightened or disoriented.

“Every voice, every step, every lookout counts,” the post reads.