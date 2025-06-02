Search continues for missing Arlington man With autism

The family of Jonathan Hoang, a 21-year-old man with autism who vanished from his Arlington home in late March, continues to push for answers as they express frustration with law enforcement and seek private assistance in the ongoing search.

Hoang was last seen on March 30 around 7:30 p.m., leaving his home barefoot and without his cellphone or jacket. He carried only a Wi-Fi-only iPad, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office. Despite an extensive search involving more than 150 volunteers, drones, K-9 units, and helicopters, no sign of Hoang has been found.

After law enforcement suspended the ground search due to a lack of leads, the family took action by filing a formal complaint and hiring a private investigator. Irene Hoang Pfister, Jonathan’s sister, said the family believes foul play may be involved.

“I’m frightened that because of the label, him being autistic… the people searching for him made an assumption, you know, that he just wandered off. But we think that someone took him,” Pfister told KIRO 7.

The family launched a GoFundMe campaign which has raised over $40,000. Funds are being used to pay for a private investigator, legal assistance, and other efforts.

The family has criticized the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office for what they say is a lack of communication and cooperation. Pfister said their private investigator has provided information, but law enforcement has not responded.

“We just really want to stress that we’re not angry at the police. We just want them to come and fulfill their duties as public servants,” Pfister told The Herald.

The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office has turned the case over to its Major Crimes Unit and continues to list Jonathan as a missing endangered person. Officials say they are reviewing tips and surveillance footage, though the family believes a more urgent and coordinated effort is needed.

Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound has also listed Jonathan as a missing person and is offering up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest or charges. Tips can be submitted anonymously via the P3 Tips app or by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).