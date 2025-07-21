Aug. 5 Primary — Here’s what AAPI voters should know

If you haven’t already received your ballots for the Aug. 5, 2025 Primary Election, they are expected on Monday across King County.
King County Elections (KCE) mailed nearly 1.4 million ballots last week and is projecting a 35% voter turnout. Along with the ballot, voters will receive a printed voters’ pamphlet, which includes statements from candidates and information about ballot measures. Voters can also access a personalized guide online through the My Voter Information portal.
If you don’t receive your ballot by Monday, July 21, contact KCE at 206-296-VOTE (8683).
The deadline to register or update your registration online is July 28. Voters can also register and vote in person until 8 p.m. on Election Day at any of KCE’s Vote Center locations.
Ballots must be postmarked by Aug. 5 or returned to one of King County’s 85 official drop boxes. All drop boxes are open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and close sharply at 8 p.m. on Election Day.
Voters can sign up for text or email alerts through the KCE Ballot Tracker to receive real-time updates on their ballot’s status—from when it’s mailed to when it’s verified and counted.
Below is a list of Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) candidates who have filed to run in the August primary. These are candidates on the King County ballot only. If we’ve missed anyone, please let us know at newstips@nwasianweekly.com.
STATE LEGISLATURE
District 33 – State Representative, Pos. 1
Edwin Obras
District 41 – State Representative, Pos. 1
Vinita Kak
Janice Zahn
District 48 – State Senator
Vandana Slatter
District 48 – State Representative, Pos. 1
Ranga Bondada
Osman Salahuddin
KING COUNTY COUNCIL
District 5
Kim-Khanh Van
Steffanie Fain
Peter Kwon
District 7
Pahaliyah Brown
Maya Vengadasalam
CITY COUNCILS AND MAYORS
Auburn – Council Position 6
James Jeyaraj
Bellevue – Council Position 1
Nicholas Ton
Vishal Bhargava
Eddie Chang
Bellevue – Council Position 6
Nicole Myers
Allen Chongtai Huang
Federal Way – Mayor
Chris D. Chung
Kent – Council Position 6
Andy Song
Sharn Shoker
Kirkland – Council Position 3
Shilpa Prem
Redmond – Council Position 2
Chinmay Nagarkar
Vivek Prakriya
Redmond – Council Position 4
Kay Asai
Redmond – Council Position 6
Vijay Beniwal
Menka Soni
Renton – Council Position 2
Raman Mann
Sammamish – Council Position 5
Lin Yang
Karthik Seetharaman
Seattle – Mayor
Bruce Harrell
Seattle – Council Position 2
Eddie Lin
Jeanie Chunn
Tukwila – Council Position 7
Jane Ho
SCHOOL BOARDS
Issaquah School District 411 – Director District 2
Darren Cheung
Northshore School District 417 – Director District 1
Arun Sharma
Northshore School District 417 – Director District 4
Sehaj Dhaliwal
Seattle School District 1 – Director District 4
Harsimran Kaur
Seattle School District 1 – Director District 5
Vivian Song
Leave a Reply