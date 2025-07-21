ad_wong.jpg (468×60)

Aug. 5 Primary — Here’s what AAPI voters should know

If you haven’t already received your ballots for the Aug. 5, 2025 Primary Election, they are expected on Monday across King County.

King County Elections (KCE) mailed nearly 1.4 million ballots last week and is projecting a 35% voter turnout. Along with the ballot, voters will receive a printed voters’ pamphlet, which includes statements from candidates and information about ballot measures. Voters can also access a personalized guide online through the My Voter Information portal.

If you don’t receive your ballot by Monday, July 21, contact KCE at 206-296-VOTE (8683).

The deadline to register or update your registration online is July 28. Voters can also register and vote in person until 8 p.m. on Election Day at any of KCE’s Vote Center locations.

Ballots must be postmarked by Aug. 5 or returned to one of King County’s 85 official drop boxes. All drop boxes are open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and close sharply at 8 p.m. on Election Day.

Voters can sign up for text or email alerts through the KCE Ballot Tracker to receive real-time updates on their ballot’s status—from when it’s mailed to when it’s verified and counted.

Below is a list of Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) candidates who have filed to run in the August primary. These are candidates on the King County ballot only. If we’ve missed anyone, please let us know at newstips@nwasianweekly.com.

STATE LEGISLATURE

District 33 – State Representative, Pos. 1
Edwin Obras

District 41 – State Representative, Pos. 1
Vinita Kak
Janice Zahn

District 48 – State Senator
Vandana Slatter

District 48 – State Representative, Pos. 1
Ranga Bondada
Osman Salahuddin

KING COUNTY COUNCIL

District 5
Kim-Khanh Van
Steffanie Fain
Peter Kwon 

District 7
Pahaliyah Brown
Maya Vengadasalam

CITY COUNCILS AND MAYORS

Auburn – Council Position 6
James Jeyaraj

Bellevue – Council Position 1
Nicholas Ton 
Vishal Bhargava
Eddie Chang

Bellevue – Council Position 6
Nicole Myers
Allen Chongtai Huang  

Federal Way – Mayor
Chris D. Chung

Kent – Council Position 6
Andy Song
Sharn Shoker

Kirkland – Council Position 3
Shilpa Prem

Redmond – Council Position 2
Chinmay Nagarkar
Vivek Prakriya

Redmond – Council Position 4
Kay Asai  

Redmond – Council Position 6
Vijay Beniwal 
Menka Soni 

Renton – Council Position 2
Raman Mann 

Sammamish – Council Position 5
Lin Yang
Karthik Seetharaman

Seattle – Mayor
Bruce Harrell

Seattle – Council Position 2
Eddie Lin 
Jeanie Chunn

Tukwila – Council Position 7
Jane Ho 

SCHOOL BOARDS

Issaquah School District 411 – Director District 2
Darren Cheung

Northshore School District 417 – Director District 1
Arun Sharma 

Northshore School District 417 – Director District 4
Sehaj Dhaliwal 

Seattle School District 1 – Director District 4
Harsimran Kaur

Seattle School District 1 – Director District 5
Vivian Song 

