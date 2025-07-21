Aug. 5 Primary — Here’s what AAPI voters should know

If you haven’t already received your ballots for the Aug. 5, 2025 Primary Election, they are expected on Monday across King County.

King County Elections (KCE) mailed nearly 1.4 million ballots last week and is projecting a 35% voter turnout. Along with the ballot, voters will receive a printed voters’ pamphlet, which includes statements from candidates and information about ballot measures. Voters can also access a personalized guide online through the My Voter Information portal.

If you don’t receive your ballot by Monday, July 21, contact KCE at 206-296-VOTE (8683).

The deadline to register or update your registration online is July 28. Voters can also register and vote in person until 8 p.m. on Election Day at any of KCE’s Vote Center locations.

Ballots must be postmarked by Aug. 5 or returned to one of King County’s 85 official drop boxes. All drop boxes are open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and close sharply at 8 p.m. on Election Day.

Voters can sign up for text or email alerts through the KCE Ballot Tracker to receive real-time updates on their ballot’s status—from when it’s mailed to when it’s verified and counted.

Below is a list of Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) candidates who have filed to run in the August primary. These are candidates on the King County ballot only. If we’ve missed anyone, please let us know at newstips@nwasianweekly.com.

STATE LEGISLATURE

District 33 – State Representative, Pos. 1

Edwin Obras

District 41 – State Representative, Pos. 1

Vinita Kak

Janice Zahn



District 48 – State Senator

Vandana Slatter

District 48 – State Representative, Pos. 1

Ranga Bondada

Osman Salahuddin

KING COUNTY COUNCIL

District 5

Kim-Khanh Van

Steffanie Fain

Peter Kwon

District 7

Pahaliyah Brown

Maya Vengadasalam

CITY COUNCILS AND MAYORS

Auburn – Council Position 6

James Jeyaraj

Bellevue – Council Position 1

Nicholas Ton

Vishal Bhargava

Eddie Chang

Bellevue – Council Position 6

Nicole Myers

Allen Chongtai Huang

Federal Way – Mayor

Chris D. Chung

Kent – Council Position 6

Andy Song

Sharn Shoker

Kirkland – Council Position 3

Shilpa Prem

Redmond – Council Position 2

Chinmay Nagarkar

Vivek Prakriya

Redmond – Council Position 4

Kay Asai

Redmond – Council Position 6

Vijay Beniwal

Menka Soni

Renton – Council Position 2

Raman Mann

Sammamish – Council Position 5

Lin Yang

Karthik Seetharaman

Seattle – Mayor

Bruce Harrell

Seattle – Council Position 2

Eddie Lin

Jeanie Chunn

Tukwila – Council Position 7

Jane Ho

SCHOOL BOARDS

Issaquah School District 411 – Director District 2

Darren Cheung

Northshore School District 417 – Director District 1

Arun Sharma

Northshore School District 417 – Director District 4

Sehaj Dhaliwal

Seattle School District 1 – Director District 4

Harsimran Kaur

Seattle School District 1 – Director District 5

Vivian Song