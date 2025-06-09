Officer Lito Barber memorial to be installed at Filipino Community Center

A memorial honoring Seattle Police Officer Joselito “Lito” Alvarez Barber, who was killed in the line of duty in 2006, will be installed later this month.

The Seattle Police Foundation announced the upcoming installation, which follows a successful 2024 fundraising effort to purchase and place a permanent public memorial stone in Barber’s name. The stone will be inscribed with his badge number: 6897.

Barber, remembered for his dedication, bright spirit, and service to his hometown, was just 26 years old when he died in a collision while on duty. His patrol vehicle was broadsided by an SUV estimated to be traveling at 80 miles per hour near 23rd Avenue S. and E. Yesler Way in Seattle’s Central District.

A lifelong Seattleite, Barber attended St. Paul School, O’Dea High School, and later graduated from the University of Washington in 2004. He completed police academy training in early 2006 and was assigned to Seattle’s East Precinct, where he served for approximately six months before his tragic death.

The new memorial will be located at the Filipino Community Center in south Seattle, operated by the Filipino Community of Seattle. The site holds personal significance to Barber’s family and community. Organizers say the location offers public accessibility and deep cultural ties that make it a fitting tribute.

“Finding the right location for an officer’s permanent memorial can be challenging,” said the Seattle Police Foundation in a statement. “We’re so grateful this came together so smoothly.”

The memorial is scheduled to be installed on June 26.