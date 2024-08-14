Honoring SPD officer “Lito” Barber — Seattle Police Foundation launches memorial fund

SEATTLE — A new fundraising effort is under way to commemorate fallen Seattle Police Department (SPD) Officer Joselito “Lito” Alvarez Barber, who lost his life in the line of duty on Aug. 13, 2006. Barber’s memorial will become the focus of the 2024 Seattle Police Fallen Officer Memorial Project, an annual endeavor honoring SPD officers who made the ultimate sacrifice.

The memorial, designed as a badge-shaped granite stone similar to those honoring other fallen officers, will feature Barber’s serial number, 6897, etched prominently on its face. The Seattle Police Foundation is asking the community to donate $68.97 to help reach its goal of $16,000 to purchase the memorial stone.

Barber joined SPD after graduating from the Washington Criminal Justice Training Commission’s Basic Law Enforcement Academy in January 2006. He was assigned to Seattle’s East Precinct in Capitol Hill. Just six months into his service, his patrol vehicle was struck by a speeding SUV at the intersection of 23rd Avenue S and E. Yesler Way.

To make a donation, go to: https://interland3.donorperfect.net/weblink/WebLink.aspx?name=spfnd&id=127