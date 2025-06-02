Kshama Sawant to announce Congressional run 

Former Seattle City Councilmember Kshama Sawant has filed paperwork with the Federal Election Commission (FEC) to run for the U.S. House of Representatives in Washington’s 9th Congressional District—a seat currently held by Democrat Adam Smith.

The FEC documents list Sawant’s campaign as an independent.

Sawant, who served on the Seattle City Council from 2014 to 2024, is expected to formally announce her candidacy on Monday, June 2 at 10 a.m.

In a text to supporters, her campaign said, “We’re campaigning to end the genocide in Gaza, to end U.S. military aid to Israel, to win free public healthcare for all by taxing the rich, and to win national rent control.”

The 9th District includes diverse neighborhoods such as Rainier Valley, Beacon Hill, and parts of the Eastside and is known for its progressive leanings.