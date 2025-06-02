Kshama Sawant announces Congressional run

Former Seattle City Councilmember Kshama Sawant has officially launched a bid for Congress, announcing her independent campaign to represent Washington’s 9th Congressional District — a seat currently held by longtime Democratic Rep. Adam Smith.

Sawant, who served on the Seattle City Council from 2014 to 2024, filed her paperwork with the Federal Election Commission last week and formally announced her candidacy on Monday.

Running as an independent socialist, Sawant is positioning herself as a voice for working-class Americans disillusioned with both major political parties. Her campaign platform includes national rent control, Medicare for All, and a complete end to U.S. military aid to Israel and Ukraine.

“We need money for healthcare, jobs, and schools, not for war,” her campaign website reads. “Kshama will go to the mat for working people in D.C., as she did in Seattle.”

The 9th District includes diverse communities in South Seattle, such as Rainier Valley and Beacon Hill, and extends into parts of the Eastside suburbs. It has traditionally leaned progressive.

A staunch critic of both Democrats and Republicans, Sawant accuses both parties of serving corporate interests over those of working people. Her campaign called out incumbent Rep. Adam Smith, referring to him as “bought and paid for by big business and the weapons industry.”

As in her time on the Council, Sawant pledged to take only an average worker’s salary if elected to Congress, donating the rest of her pay to labor and social justice movements.’

“We’re getting nowhere by supporting the parties of the billionaires,” her campaign states. “Let’s send the socialist money can’t buy to U.S. Congress to fight the rich.”