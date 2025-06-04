Community rallies to build a symbol of solidarity for local teen

By James Tabafunda

NORTHWEST ASIAN WEEKLY

The whir of circular saws and the thud of hammers broke the morning quiet in a North Seattle neighborhood on May 31, as seven volunteers built a wheelchair access ramp for a 13-year-old adolescent whose mobility has been limited by his home’s backyard steps. The new ramp now allows him to leave his house safely and independently for the first time in months.

A family’s challenge

The past year has been a difficult one for the teenager and his family. He stopped walking earlier this year due to Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), a rare genetic disorder that causes muscles to weaken over time. The disease is caused by a mutated dystrophin gene, which prevents the body from producing a crucial protein that keeps muscle cells intact. Without dystrophin, muscles—including those needed for walking, heart beating, and breathing—gradually lose their strength and function. DMD is progressive, and while treatments can help manage symptoms, there is no cure.

He and his family were not home to watch the transformation. Already dealing with the steady progression of his disease, his family faced a new crisis when he was hospitalized, recovering from a recent bout of vomiting and fatigue.

As his mother, Rebecca Zhang, shared, the stress has been overwhelming, the family is not available for public discussions at the moment, and her son’s name is being withheld to protect his privacy.

Yet, in a time of difficulty for her and her family, a community effort called Rampathon has brought a small glimmer of hope.

“We sincerely appreciate Rampathon for building the ramp at our home. It has made going in and out so much easier. Beyond the daily convenience it provides, this ramp means so much more to us—it warms our hearts,” Zhang said.

The ramp is not just a structure of pressure-treated wood, galvanized deck screws, galvanized metal joist hangers, concrete mix, concrete block footers, poured concrete footings, and various handrail materials. It is tangible proof of a community’s reaction, a reassurance that even in hardship, there are individuals willing to help.

Building more than ramps

The team responsible for Saturday’s build came from Jackson Design Build LLC, a Seattle-based company that has participated in Rampathon for more than a decade. Josh Zautke, owner and general manager, served as ramp captain.

“Every time I bring it up to my team, they’re all about it. They’re all hands on deck. As a leader, I’m just proud of them and the role that they take in it and their time to it,” Zautke said. “I just let them know what the cause is all about and how we’re helping to improve the accessibility and the livelihood of the recipient. And that’s all that needs to be said. Everyone just jumps on board and is ready to pitch in even in the rain.”

For Zautke and his crew of six volunteers, the day’s work was a break from their usual construction jobs. Unlike other projects, Rampathon builds are designed to be completed in a single day, relying on careful planning and teamwork. Materials were donated by Dunn Lumber, and the ramp was built to be as close to ADA-compliant as possible, with safety as the top priority.

“There’s a lot of planning that goes into it on the front end, and with good planning, it makes for a smooth build,” Zautke explained. “It’s fun to be able to work with this many of my crew all in one place. We intend on completing it today, so, yeah, we’ll stay until it’s completely buttoned up, and we’re cleaned up and out of here.”

The gift of mobility

Construction of the wheelchair access ramp is part of Rampathon, the annual signature community service project of the Master Builders Association of King and Snohomish Counties (MBAKS). Since its inception in 1993, Rampathon has constructed more than 600 wheelchair access ramps for individuals and families facing mobility challenges across the region. This year, 29 ramps will be built in 12 different cities, each one representing a lifeline for neighbors in need.

The selection process

Each year, the demand for ramps continues to outpace the resources available. MBAKS receives more applications than it can fulfill, making the selection process both necessary and difficult. Applicants, or those applying on their behalf, describe their accessibility challenges in detail. Priority is given to those with the most urgent needs. MBAKS staff and volunteers then assess each home’s suitability and match approved projects with volunteer builder teams based on location, available resources, and ramp complexity.

“We go through a whole matchmaking process between an applicant and a builder captain,” said Aaron Adelstein, vice president of business operations for MBAKS. “Is the project feasible in terms of scope? Does it really need an elevator or something beyond our ability to provide? Or is it something that’s within the scope of something that we can provide?”

The meaning of home

Adelstein has seen firsthand the transformative power of Rampathon.

“We believe that everybody deserves a place to call home. And home can mean a lot of different things to different people, but certainly it means connectedness to your community. One of the things that we like to do through Rampathon is provide ramps for people who might not otherwise be able to afford them, but have a need to be connected to their neighborhood, to be connected to their community, and to improve their home and their sense of home through that connectedness,” he said.

Since 2021 alone, MBAKS and its partners have built over 100 ramps, bringing the total to nearly 650 since the program’s inception. The impact is lasting: These ramps provide years of mobility and independence, allowing recipients to leave their homes safely, run errands, and simply enjoy the outdoors—things many take for granted.

Adelstein described the emotional moments he’s witnessed.

“I’ve talked to people who haven’t left their home in years because they just didn’t have the ability to get outside and witnessed personally them coming outside and navigating down their sidewalk in their wheelchair for the first time in years. It’s really powerful to see that. And that’s one of the reasons why we keep getting builder captains to come back and repeat the effort year after year after year, because they see firsthand how much an impact it has.”

He also reflected on the sense of community he’s observed. “They were strangers yesterday and they’ll probably be strangers tomorrow. But here today, they’ve come to help make that happen for that family,” Adelstein said.

A philanthropic effort

The spirit of volunteerism is at the core of Rampathon, reflecting MBAKS’s commitment to community service. Builders, remodelers, suppliers, and community members donate their time, skills, and materials. Their motivations are as varied as their backgrounds: a desire to give back, the camaraderie of working as a team, professional pride, and personal fulfillment.

“For me, just the opportunity to give back to the community,” Zautke said. “This is the one that MBAKS puts on that is kind of turnkey. They set everything up for us and make it really easy to be able to participate and give back and improve the life of one individual.”

Rampathon also brings people together in their local neighborhoods and communities.

“Our goal is to ensure every one of our neighbors has a happy, healthy place to call home. Together, let’s make our communities the best they can be,” Adelstein said.

A community effort

MBAKS and its partners continually seek new volunteers, sponsors, and donors to expand Rampathon’s reach.

Community members who wish to get involved can volunteer for future Rampathon builds or participate in other service projects organized by MBAKS, such as Painting a Better Tomorrow and Planting a Better Tomorrow. These initiatives offer opportunities for unskilled and skilled volunteers alike to make a difference in their neighborhoods.

For Zhang, the wheelchair access ramp is more than a much-needed convenience. It eases the daily strain of carrying, lifting, or navigating dangerous stairs. It also serves as a symbol of community support in a time of chaos.

“It feels like someone is walking with us through the darkness, reminding us that we are not alone, even when the path ahead feels uncertain and difficult to see,” Zhang said. “Thank you for offering us this opportunity, and thank you for walking alongside us.”

For more information on the Master Builders Association of King and Snohomish Counties’ Rampathon, go to https://www.mbaks.com/community/rampathon.