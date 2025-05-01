Survey: More Americans question Asian American loyalty, even as hate incidents remain high

As the country kicks off Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month, a new report from The Asian American Foundation (TAAF) is shedding light on how Americans really see AAPI communities—and it’s not all good news.

The 2025 STAATUS (Social Tracking of Asian Americans in the U.S.) Index was released today, and it’s the fifth year TAAF has run this national survey.

More Americans think Asian Americans aren’t fully loyal to the U.S.

One of the more troubling takeaways is that 40% of Americans now think Asian Americans are more loyal to their countries of origin than to the United States. That number has almost doubled since 2021—the first year of the STAATUS Index, launched during a spike in anti-Asian hate tied to COVID-19.

And nearly 28% say Asian Americans are “less friendly” to non-Asians—mostly because they think Asian Americans socialize only with each other.

The idea of who counts as “Asian American” is also narrow. Nearly half of respondents think of Chinese Americans first, even though Indian Americans are the largest Asian American group, based on Census data.

Tensions with China may be fueling fears, too. About one in four Americans say they’re worried Chinese Americans could pose a threat to U.S. national security. And four in 10 support banning people from countries like China from buying land in the U.S.

Asian Americans don’t feel safe

Almost half of Americans—48%—now believe Asian Americans are treated fairly in the U.S. That’s the highest that number has ever been in the STAATUS Index. But ask Asian Americans themselves, and you’ll hear a different story.

In the past year, 49% say they’ve been insulted because of their race. More than a third were harassed or threatened. And 15% say they were physically attacked.

Many also feel unsafe in their daily lives—on public transit, online, and even in their own neighborhoods. And only 40% say they completely feel like they belong in this country, compared to 71% of white Americans.

Few know an Asian American

One reason for the disconnect? A quarter of Americans say they don’t have a close relationship—like a friend, neighbor, or coworker—who’s Asian American. And 42% couldn’t name a single famous Asian American. For those who could, the most common answers were Jackie Chan and Bruce Lee—neither of whom is American.

There’s also a big knowledge gap when it comes to history. More than half of Americans can’t name any major event or policy that affected Asian Americans. And only 44% strongly agree that Japanese American incarceration during World War II—when 120,000 people were forcibly detained—was wrong.

Among younger people, TikTok and anime are go-to sources for “Asian American” content. That’s a problem, researchers say, because it blurs the line between Asian pop culture and actual Asian American experiences.

Stereotypes remain

The “model minority” myth isn’t going away. The top traits people associate with Asian Americans are “smart,” “hard-working,” and “nice.” But they’re also seen as less assertive or charismatic—traits often tied to leadership, which may help explain ongoing workplace barriers.

Even in entertainment, things haven’t changed much. More than a third of Americans can’t think of a single Asian American actor. When they do, the top responses include martial arts roles, Jackie Chan (again), and funny side characters. For Asian American women, visibility is even worse—44% of respondents couldn’t name a single character or actress.

There’s hope

Despite all the gaps, most Americans are on board with learning more. About 80% support specific actions to uplift Asian American communities. That includes teaching Asian American history in schools (41% support legislation for it) and funding cultural education programs.

Many people also want to engage more directly: nearly nine in 10 say they’d like to visit Asian neighborhoods—like Chinatowns and Little Saigons—more often, and 46% want more events and festivals that celebrate Asian American culture.