Seattle Memorial Day events honor Asian American veterans and fallen heroes

Seattle’s Asian American community came together Monday, May 26, to honor the sacrifices of veterans and service members during two Memorial Day ceremonies held at Lake View Cemetery and Hing Hay Park.

The Nisei Veterans Committee and NVC Foundation marked the 80th anniversary of their annual Memorial Day Service at Lake View Cemetery in Capitol Hill. Several hundred people gathered at the site of the 22-foot Nisei War Memorial, where generations of families and veterans paid tribute to Japanese American service members who died in conflicts from the Spanish-American War through Vietnam and beyond.

This year’s observance carried special meaning, commemorating 80 years since the end of World War II. Many in attendance reflected on the legacy of the 442nd Regimental Combat Team and the Military Intelligence Service—segregated Japanese American units that served with distinction despite the incarceration of their families during the war.

Colonel Kay K. Wakatake, U.S. Army (retired), delivered the keynote address. A former Judge Advocate General officer and longtime advocate for Japanese American veterans, Wakatake spoke about duty, loyalty, and the importance of remembering stories that shaped American history.

The morning ceremony began with a flag presentation by the Seattle Buddhist Temple Boy Scout Troop 252, followed by interfaith prayers and a floral tribute by 15 community and veterans’ organizations.

Later that day, a second Memorial Day ceremony was held in Seattle’s Chinatown-International District at Hing Hay Park, organized around the Chinese American Soldiers Memorial.

The afternoon ceremony included a heartfelt tribute to World War II veteran and former Cathay Post Commander Bill Chin, who passed away earlier this year. As the last Chinese American WWII veteran in Seattle and a longtime member of Cathay Post 186, Chin was honored for his service and leadership. The Seattle Chinese Community Girls Drill Team performed in his memory, adding a poignant and respectful tribute to the occasion.

Following the ceremony, attendees gathered for a community dinner hosted by Cathay Post 186 at Joyale Seafood Restaurant.