WWII veteran William L. “Bill” Chin passes away

99th birthday celebration for oWilliam Chin on June 26, 2024 (Photo from Cathay Post 186)

Former Commander William L. “Bill” Chin, a U.S. Army veteran who served during World War II, has passed away at age 99, according to a Cathay Post 186 Facebook post

He was a founding member of Cathay Post 186 and known for his leadership, dedication to his country, and unwavering commitment to the veterans’ community.

Chin served as a radio operator in the U.S. Army’s 93rd Cavalry Reconnaissance Squadron, playing a pivotal role in the Central European campaign and the Battle of Rhineland. 

“Rest in peace, Commander Chin,” the Facebook post said.

