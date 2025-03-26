WWII veteran William L. “Bill” Chin passes away

Former Commander William L. “Bill” Chin, a U.S. Army veteran who served during World War II, has passed away at age 99, according to a Cathay Post 186 Facebook post.

He was a founding member of Cathay Post 186 and known for his leadership, dedication to his country, and unwavering commitment to the veterans’ community.

Chin served as a radio operator in the U.S. Army’s 93rd Cavalry Reconnaissance Squadron, playing a pivotal role in the Central European campaign and the Battle of Rhineland.

“Rest in peace, Commander Chin,” the Facebook post said.