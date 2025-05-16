Rita Meher, Tasveer Film Festival honored with 2025 Mayor’s Film Award

Rita Meher and the Tasveer Film Festival and Market have been awarded the 2025 Mayor’s Film Award for Outstanding Achievement in Film, the City of Seattle announced on Thursday.

The honor was presented during the opening night gala of the Seattle International Film Festival.

“Rita Meher’s visionary leadership and dedication have not only elevated the profile of South Asians in film but have helped transform Seattle into a hub for independent and international film production,” said Mayor Bruce Harrell.

“As a producer, I remain committed to championing bold, boundary-breaking films that reflect the richness, resilience, and imagination of our communities,” said Meher. “My vision is to establish Seattle as a global hub for cinema, shifting the spotlight from Vancouver and LA to our own backyard.”

Co-founding Tasveer in 2002, Meher grew the festival from a bookstore screening to the world’s only Oscar-qualifying South Asian film festival. In 2024, she launched the Tasveer Film Market, a global industry event that drew more than 1,200 film professionals and resulted in seven distribution or production deals.

Meher is currently leading the transformation of the historic Ark Lodge Cinemas in Columbia City into the Tasveer Film Arts Center.

The Mayor’s Film Award recognizes individuals or organizations that significantly contribute to Seattle’s film industry and its cultural and economic growth.