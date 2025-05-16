Kent police issue warning over robbery trend targeting Asian community

Police in Kent are sounding the alarm about a troubling trend of robberies and thefts, particularly affecting the Asian community.

A man and woman approach their victims in a friendly, seemingly harmless way—sometimes chatting casually, offering gifts like money or jewelry, or even asking to pray together. While engaged in conversation, the suspects may slip fake jewelry or a towel around the victim’s neck while stealthily stealing their real jewelry. In some cases, suspects have used threats or force, even displaying knives to get what they want.

The suspects are described as being in their 20s or 30s and of Middle Eastern descent. While most of these thefts have occurred in nearby cities, Kent residents are being urged to stay vigilant as cases have popped up at locations popular with the Asian community, including Great Wall Shopping Mall and Hong Kong Market.

“This criminal trend is impacting multiple cities and specifically targeting members of the Asian community. Your awareness is key to helping prevent further incidents and protecting yourself and others,” Kent Police stated in their advisory.

Police offered some tips to help keep people safe:

Be mindful of your surroundings, especially when out in public.

Consider shopping with a friend or family member, particularly in areas where these crimes have happened.

Avoid wearing expensive or noticeable jewelry, especially in spots where incidents have been reported.

If you notice anything suspicious, don’t hesitate to report it to law enforcement.

If you have any information or have seen something suspicious, reach out to Kent Police at KPDTipLine@kentwa.gov or call their tip line at 253-856-5808.