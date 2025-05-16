The Golden State Valkyries, the WNBA’s newest expansion team, are facing criticism after waiving rookie guard Kaitlyn Chen, with some questioning whether the team unfairly capitalized on her popularity without offering her a spot on the final roster.

Chen, who made history as the first Taiwanese American selected in the WNBA Draft, was chosen 30th overall by the Valkyries in April. Her selection drew widespread support from Asian American fans and basketball followers globally, who celebrated her representation and visibility on a national stage. She became the first player of Taiwanese descent to appear in a WNBA preseason game.

Despite the enthusiasm surrounding her debut, Chen was cut during the team’s final roster decisions ahead of their inaugural season. The move sparked backlash online, where fans expressed frustration that the team may have profited from her presence without committing to her development.

“The optics are tough,” WNBA All-Star Satou Sabally said in a social media post, acknowledging the controversy. “Even though she got the exposure she deserved, the question is whether the team truly invested in her future.”

Critics pointed out that while Chen’s jersey and image were used in promotional material, WNBA players currently do not receive revenue from merchandise sales under the league’s collective bargaining agreement. The disparity fueled accusations that the team exploited her marketability to build hype without offering long-term opportunity or compensation.

Chen, a standout at Princeton and national champion at UConn, earned praise for her leadership and high basketball IQ. Though she did not make the final roster, her brief stint with the Valkyries is being hailed by supporters as a milestone for Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) representation in professional sports.