Elderly Japanese American professor injured in suspected hate crime attack 

MONTEBELLO, Calif. — Authorities are investigating a violent incident involving a 71-year-old Japanese American professor as a suspected hate crime after he was struck by a vehicle while riding his electric bicycle in Montebello, California on April 29.

Professor Aki Maehara, a Vietnam veteran and longtime educator in ethnic studies, was biking home when a driver allegedly shouted racial slurs and deliberately struck him before fleeing the scene, according to a GoFundMe page launched by a friend.

Maehara said he saw headlights behind him before hearing the slur “F***ing Chink!” and being hit. He reported the driver continued to yell, “Go back to Chink-land,” as Maehara lay on the ground injured. He was hospitalized with a concussion, a fractured cheekbone, a neck injury, and multiple bruises and abrasions.

The Montebello Police Department confirmed that the case is under investigation as an attempted vehicular homicide. No suspects have been publicly identified as of Tuesday, and police are seeking additional evidence.

The fundraiser, organized by friend Glorya Ochun Cabrera, states that Maehara is currently unable to care for himself and requires a home health aide to assist with basic tasks such as bathing, changing bandages, and preparing meals.

Maehara has taught Asian American, Chicano, African American, and Native American studies, as well as courses on the history of race and racism in the U.S. He believes the attack may have been premeditated due to his academic work and prior threats he reportedly received from individuals affiliated with white supremacist groups.