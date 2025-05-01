Celebrating AAPI Heritage Month in the Seattle area

May is Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month, and the Seattle region is marking the occasion with an exciting array of cultural events, performances, and community celebrations that highlight the stories, art, and contributions of AAPI communities.

One of the spotlight events this year is the celebration at Seattle Center’s Armory Food & Event Hall on Saturday, May 3. This festive gathering features cultural performances, food, and family-friendly activities that highlight the vibrant mix of traditions within local AAPI communities. The event is free and open to the public.

Other events on Saturday, May 3, include:

“Sàigòn to Seattle: 50 Years After the War” at Hoa Mai Park in the Chinatown-International District (CID) reflects on Vietnamese American history through speakers, exhibits, and food.

Also in the CID, International Lobster Rolls celebrates its grand opening with a fusion of seafood and community.

Tacoma’s Asia Pacific Cultural Center hosts its 11th Annual Korea Day from 11 a.m.–2 p.m., a family-friendly celebration of Korean culture, dance, and cuisine.

Pacific Horizons: A community lū’au will take place at the Bainbridge Island Museum of Art, bringing Pacific Islander food, hula, and music to the island from 11 a.m.–5 p.m.

Families are invited to Kodomo no Hi (Children’s Day) at the Japanese Cultural & Community Center on May 4, featuring traditional crafts, music, and martial arts from 11 a.m.–5 p.m.

Literary voices take the stage on May 7, as Pulitzer Prize–winner Viet Thanh Nguyen joins fellow author Shawn Wong at Seattle’s Central Library for a discussion of Nguyen’s new book, To Save and Destroy. Registration is required.

Bainbridge Island marks its First Annual Korean Heritage Night on May 8 at Woodward Middle School, celebrating Korean culture with students, educators, and the wider community.

Spotlight events throughout the month

“The Return of Joy Market” at West of Lenin in Fremont runs from May 1 to May 24 (Thursdays through Saturdays). This immersive theatrical experience explores the Asian American immigrant journey and resilience through storytelling, art, and community gathering.

In Bellevue, City Hall hosts a free art exhibition, “Celebrating Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander Art,” on May 2 from 6–8 p.m., featuring local artists and cultural performances.

Mid- and Late-May highlights

Nature and heritage come together at BonsaiFEST! at the Pacific Bonsai Museum in Federal Way on May 10–11. The free weekend festival showcases living bonsai as an art form.

Seattle Center becomes a hub of culture again on May 17 for A Glimpse of China – Seattle Chinese Culture & Arts Festival, and the Peony Festival continues all weekend at the Seattle Chinese Garden.

Comedy lovers can catch Crazy Woke Asians at Laughs Comedy Club on May 25, hosted by Kiki Yeung, spotlighting AAPI comedians with a bold, hilarious take on culture and identity.

The month wraps up with Pagdiriwang Philippine Festival at Seattle Center from May 31 to June 1, one of the largest celebrations of Filipino culture in the region. The same day, Culture Exploration – Dragon Boat Festival at Chong Wa School brings traditional Chinese celebrations and crafts to the International District.

For a list of all the events, go to https://nwasianweekly.com/community-calendar/