Bellevue celebrates AANHPI Heritage Month with art exhibit

More than 150 people gathered at Bellevue City Hall on Friday evening to celebrate the opening of the city’s Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander (AANHPI) Heritage Month Art Exhibit.

Curated by Mami Shimomura, the exhibit was created in partnership with the MG2 Foundation, features over 40 diverse multimedia artworks that highlight the voices and stories of the AANHPI community. From sculpture and fashion to painting and photography, the show includes works by well-known artists like George & Gerard Tsutakawa, Luly Yang, Takashi Murakami, and many others.

During the event, guests enjoyed food from some of Seattle’s favorite Asian eateries, including Tai Tung’s chicken, Kau Kau’s barbecue pork, Jade Garden’s famous hum bows, and CheBogz’s Filipino spring rolls.

The exhibit is free and open to the public throughout May during regular City Hall hours.