Yamaguchi appointed CEO of ACRS

Asian Counseling and Referral Service (ACRS) announced the appointment of Kendee Yamaguchi as its new CEO, effective June 2.

Kendee brings more than two decades of executive leadership experience spanning federal, state, and local government, as well as the private sector. She was appointed to leadership roles by two U.S. presidents, has served as deputy mayor of Seattle, and led recovery and resiliency efforts during the early years of the COVID-19 pandemic as executive director for Snohomish County. She also served as executive director of the Washington State Commission on Asian Pacific American Affairs.

“I look forward to working alongside this resilient community—as well as ACRS’ passionate staff, dedicated volunteers, and committed board members—as we continue advancing our shared mission for equity and social justice,” said Yamaguchi.

She succeeds Michael Byun, who has served as executive director since 2018 and will remain through the leadership transition.