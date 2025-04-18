WSU instructor fired after alleged assault on MAGA hat-wearing student

A Washington State University (WSU) instructor has been fired and faces assault charges after an alleged altercation with a student who was wearing a “Make America Great Again” (MAGA) hat.

The incident happened when Patrick Mahoney, a political science instructor, reportedly confronted Jay Sani, a student, just off campus. According to Sani, he was walking to a nearby restaurant to return an order that had been prepared incorrectly when he ran into Mahoney.

In a Facebook post, Sani shared that the situation escalated when Mahoney, noticing he was wearing a MAGA hat, approached him, began shouting, and then struck him in the chest. Sani reported the incident to campus police shortly afterward.



WSU confirmed that Mahoney is no longer employed by the university. In a statement, the school said it takes all allegations of assault seriously and is working with law enforcement.

“The safety and rights of our students are our top priority,” the university said.

Mahoney hasn’t publicly commented on the charges. His name has been removed from the university’s faculty list, and a court hearing is scheduled for later this month.