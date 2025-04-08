Seattle City Attorney tours CID

SEATTLE — Seattle City Attorney Ann Davison toured the Chinatown-International District (CID) on April 5 to learn more about ongoing concerns related to homelessness and public safety in the neighborhood.

Accompanied by several local business owners, Davison visited the Seattle Chinese Post, Tai Tung Restaurant, and several family associations. The visit aimed to give the city attorney firsthand insight into the challenges facing businesses and residents in the area.

Business leaders have raised concerns in recent months about rising crime and the visible impacts of homelessness on the neighborhood’s economic vitality and community well-being.