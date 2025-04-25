Radio station’s AI ‘Asian host’ sparks outrage

A radio station in Sydney is facing backlash after revealing that a show, which was promoted as being hosted by an Asian woman, was actually run by an AI-generated persona.

CADA had promoted the “host” as a real person, even encouraging audience participation in live conversations and storytelling.

The show, “Workdays with Thy,” has aired since November 2024, with “Thy” presented as the host. CADA marketed Thy as a real person, even encouraging listeners to engage in live conversations and storytelling. However, Thy doesn’t have a last name, a bio, or a social media presence, which raised eyebrows. The show’s description simply says, “Hear it first with Thy so you can boast to your friends.”

A spokesperson for Australian Radio Network, which owns CADA, said, “This is a space being explored by broadcasters globally, and the trial has offered valuable insights.”

Australian media law doesn’t require broadcasters to disclose the use of AI in content.

Melbourne-based podcaster Maggie Zhou said on TikTok, “If that doesn’t prove how dire the Australian media landscape is, then I don’t know what will… We have so many talented people, so many talented Asian women who want to be in the space but instead they’re handing that valuable real estate over to a bot.”