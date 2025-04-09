Nobuyuki Tsujii wows Seattle audiences with sold-out performances

World-renowned blind pianist Nobuyuki Tsujii of Japan played three sold-out concerts at Benaroya Hall from April 3 – 6, captivating audiences with his extraordinary talent.

Tsujii’s program featured Sergei Rachmaninoff’s Piano Concerto No. 3 in D minor, a 40-minute piece that earned three standing ovations during each performance. In response to the audience’s enthusiastic applause, Tsujii rewarded them with a fast-paced encore after each concert.

For his final performance, Tsujii showcased Liszt’s La Campanella, a five-minute piece full of joy, passion, and precision. The audience responded with thunderous applause, appreciating the sheer brilliance of his execution.

This marked Tsujii’s third performance in Seattle. His previous appearance was in 2023, and his Seattle debut came in 2013 when he performed with the Seattle Symphony Orchestra, thanks to the efforts of former Japan General Yoichiro Yamada, Yoshi Minegishi, and Mei Ling Liu. Liu is the sister-in-law of Assunta Ng, the former publisher of the Northwest Asian Weekly.