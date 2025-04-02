Luly Yang to redesign Alaska and Hawaiian Airlines uniforms

Luly Yang Design Group has been commissioned to design the next collection of uniforms for the newly merged Alaska and Hawaiian Airlines. The project will once again feature a partnership with Hilo-based designer Sig Zane, who created the Hawaiian Airlines uniform Aloha pattern in 2016.

“We are excited to embark on this uniform journey with Luly Yang at the helm and once again partner with Sig Zane,” said Alisa Onishi, director of brand & marketing at Hawaiian Airlines. “His bold print designs will reflect our Hawaiian roots with style and grace.”

The final designs will aim to combine both functionality and authenticity while celebrating the airlines’ distinct cultures.