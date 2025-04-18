Joy Luck Club cast to reunite for Cultural Icon Award

The Committee of 100, a nonprofit focused on promoting the full participation of Chinese Americans in society, has announced that the iconic cast of The Joy Luck Club will reunite at its upcoming conference and gala in Los Angeles on April 25.

The event will honor the cast with the Cultural Icon Award and feature a live conversation, led by journalist and TV personality Lisa Ling. Janet Yang, president of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, will present the award.

Released in 1993, The Joy Luck Club—based on Amy Tan’s bestselling novel—was a groundbreaking film for its portrayal of Asian American experiences in Hollywood. Featuring a mostly Asian cast, it broke barriers and continues to be a defining work when it comes to Asian American representation in film.

Joining the conversation will be the four actresses who played the daughters in the film: Rosalind Chao (Rose Hsu Jordan), Lauren Tom (Lena St. Clair), Tamlyn Tomita (Waverly Jong), and Ming-Na Wen (Jing-Mei Woo).