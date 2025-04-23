Family grieves after hit-and-run in South Seattle

SEATTLE — A woman hit by a motorcyclist while walking in a South Seattle crosswalk has died from her injuries, and police are asking for help finding the person responsible.

The crash happened around 8:20 p.m. on April 20, at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Way South and South Alaska Street. According to Seattle police, a red motorcycle hit two people who were crossing the street.

Xing Chen, 59, was taken to Harborview Medical Center in stable condition. Min Huang, 57, unconscious with serious head injuries, was rushed to the same hospital in critical condition. She died two days later, on Monday.

The couple’s daughter, Lizzy Chen, wrote on GoFundMe that her parents have always given everything to build a better life for her.



“Now, just as they were approaching 60 and beginning to look forward to retirement, everything changed.”

Detectives believe the motorcycle was heading south on MLK when it struck the couple.



Police have released images of the suspect taken from a nearby Metro bus camera. The photos show a man on a red motorcycle riding near a blue SUV. Investigators believe the bike might be a 1988–1999 Honda Goldwing GL1500.

If you recognize the motorcyclist or have any information, you’re asked to call detectives at 206-684-8923 or dial 911.

“We are heartbroken beyond words,” Lizzy Chen wrote. “My father survived, but he sustained serious injuries to his spine and knees. He is in pain, recovering physically, and carrying the heavy emotional burden of this loss.”

The Chens are asking for help to cover funeral and memorial costs for her mother, medical treatment for her father, and legal support to locate the hit-and-run driver.