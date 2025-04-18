Donnie Yen tapped for lead, possibly director of new ‘Wick’ film

Donnie Yen is in talks to direct a new John Wick spinoff film focused on his character Caine, the blind assassin introduced in John Wick: Chapter 4, the actor confirmed in recent interviews.

Yen, a veteran of both martial arts cinema and major Hollywood productions, said discussions with the studio are ongoing and promising.

The spinoff, which is expected to begin production in Hong Kong in 2025, will follow the events of John Wick: Chapter 4, where Caine was freed from his obligations to the High Table. Plot details have not been officially released.

Chad Stahelski, who directed the mainline John Wick films, remains involved in expanding the franchise and is expected to serve in a producing capacity. The Caine project is one of several spinoffs in development under Stahelski’s creative direction at Lionsgate.

No release date has been announced. Lionsgate has not commented on Yen’s involvement as director.