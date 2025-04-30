Community vigil in Seattle honors victims of deadly Vancouver car attack

By James Tabafunda

NORTHWEST ASIAN WEEKLY

Dozens gathered at the Filipino Community of Seattle Community Center (FCSCC) on April 29 to honor the 11 people killed in a car-ramming attack at the Lapu-Lapu Day festival in Vancouver, British Columbia, a tragedy that has shaken Filipino communities on both sides of the border. The annual celebration honors Datu Lapu-Lapu, a 16th-century Indigenous chieftain of Mactan, an island now part of the Philippines.

Thousands had gathered to celebrate Filipino culture with music, dance, and food. Authorities said a black Audi SUV drove through a barricade and accelerated into a crowd, killing 11 people and injuring at least 32 others. Several victims remain in the hospital, some in critical condition.

About 100 mourners attended the community vigil, which featured prayers, music, and personal tributes beneath the center’s “Perlas ng Selanganan (Pearls of the Orient Festivals)” mural depicting Filipino heritage. Many attendees left flowers and handwritten notes for the victims, whose names were read aloud during the ceremony.

A community center steeped in cultural history

The FCSCC is itself a living symbol of resilience and cultural pride. The main hall is anchored by the 15-panel mural created in 1984 by artist A. G. Weng Gavino. The artwork depicts the journey of Filipino and Filipino American cultures, featuring images of indigenous Filipinos, symbols of life in Seattle, and representations of labor in the Philippines. At its center is a woman bridging two cultures.

For decades, this mural has served as a major backdrop for weddings and gatherings. Flowers were placed beneath the sculpture, Post-it notes bearing messages were pressed onto the wall, and posted QR codes allowed attendees to learn about each of the 11 victims.

FCS Board President Armilito Pangilinan, who joined the board in 2019, said the mural is a meaningful symbol for the community and is often the site for flower-decorated memorials during significant events.

“I think when tragedy happens, it’s good to gather and grieve with each other so I think that’s the importance of this, especially to the community. I think the community is hurt by what happened. They’ve been wondering why, and it’s such a tragedy,” he said. “We have this connection with each other, and you feel it. You see a lot of people, even in Europe, they think about what’s going on in the Philippines.”

Candlelight vigil: A moment for offerings and prayers

The evening began with welcoming remarks from FCS Program Director Bennyroyce Royon, who addressed the crowd with a voice noticeable with pauses and heavy with emotion.

“As we gather here in the heart of our Filipino community center, our hearts are heavy and our thoughts are troubled. It truly warms my heart to see so many of you here ready to offer your care and solidarity,” he said. “Tonight, we come together in the spirit of bayanihan, that beautiful tradition of community unity and helping one another that is so deeply ingrained in our culture. This space is for us as a family to grieve together, to find strength in each other’s presence, and to extend our collective love and support to our brothers and sisters in Vancouver.”

Helping the Vancouver community is deeply ingrained in the FCS. FCS Executive Director Agnes Navarro said, “We go there for special events.” “Velma (Veloria) and I have been talking to the folks there because they want to duplicate the Filipino community like this over there.”

Attendees were encouraged to express themselves in whatever way felt appropriate. Royon said, “Whether you wish to create a written message, share a quiet moment of reflection, express yourself through art, or simply be in the community with your cousin, your presence here is a meaningful contribution.”

The community shared food potluck-style, a small but strong message of solidarity.

“[It’s] a small gesture of our community coming together to nourish ourselves and each other during times of sorrow. Thank you again for being here. Let us take a moment to be present with one another, to remember, and to offer our collective strength,” he said.

A diverse gathering

The vigil drew members of many ethnic communities and age groups. Among those present were King County Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda, Seattle City Councilmember Alexis Mercedes Rinck, and community leader Cindy Domingo. They attended the vigil in a show of solidarity.

Survivors’ stories: Close calls and gratitude for life

For many in attendance, the tragedy was painfully personal. Members of FCS dance group Kalahi Dance Ensemble had performed at the Vancouver festival earlier that day, some leaving the site only hours and minutes before the attack. Royon described the worrisome efforts to account for every member, the fear that came over him as sirens sounded outside his hotel, and the relief when all were found safe.

“It’s been a very challenging past couple of days, to say the least, really,” Royon said. “I haven’t been sleeping, to be honest. I think my mind and my heart go to the people who lost their lives and the people that are struggling to fight for their lives and recovering in the hospital.”

“It’s a community organizer’s worst nightmare for something like this to happen. It’s unthinkable,” he said. “For whatever the motivation, the reason is, it created a ripple effect throughout the globe, throughout the entire diaspora. It’s a huge open wound.”

Vita-Grace Israel Cabanilla, who was also in Vancouver during the attack, has spent the last three days reflecting on everything that has happened.

She reflected on how her emotions evolved over time.

“I started off very angry and that’s kind of turned into gratitude. I’ve spent a lot of time being thankful for the people around me, for the family that came out tonight,” said Cabanilla, a Kalahi member for two years. “I look around the room, and this is my family. This is a place of celebration, a place for celebrating life. This room is home to many birthdays, debuts, weddings, funerals. This is a room for celebrating life. And that’s what we’re doing here today—spending time to be thankful for living, thankful to have our family here today.”

“I’m so thankful for Kalahi for coming out today. I know it was really hard for them to be here. And just considering how young we are and to go through something so traumatizing at such a young age, it does something to you, and it makes you want to be close together.”

Cabanilla encouraged attendees to look around the room, to hug one another, and to recognize the preciousness of life. “It hurts to know that we were this close to death, but we made it out here today. And I’m so thankful for each and every one of you,” she said. “Give everybody a hug on your way out, and I want you guys to go to the back and donate to the GoFundMe page. Thank you for having me. Goodnight.”

Eleven names read out loud and posted on the wall

As the candles flickered in the dim light of the main hall, the names of the 11 victims remained lit beneath the mural. The posted sheets of white paper served as a reminder of lives cut short, but also of a community’s determination to remember, to stand together during a crisis, and to heal through shared pain.

The candlelight vigil at the FCSCC was more than a memorial; it was a visible statement of compassion, hope, and fellowship. In honoring the victims of the Vancouver car attack, the FCS reaffirmed its commitment to unity and the strong values that have carried it through generations of loss and hardship.

“Today’s community vigil shows that no matter what happens, you’re not alone. You’re never alone,” Royon said.

He urged the crowd to “continue to uplift one another. Kindness is the most important thing. Love and kindness. We need more of it. If you look at the world right now, that is the antidote.” The evening ended with hugs. Some attendees continued quiet conversations and gave donations to support the victims’ families. In the face of the tragic loss of 11 lives, the FCS stands with the Vancouver community to demonstrate the unyielding power of bayanihan; the coming together, asserting strength in unity, and not allowing grief to take over and have the last word.

For more information on the GoFundMe fundraising page, go to https://www.gofundme.com/en-ca/c/act/vancouver-festival-tragedy-donate-or-fundraise.