Xian Zhang take the helm: Seattle Symphony’s new era begins

The Seattle Symphony has announced its 2025/2026 season, marking the debut of Xian Zhang as its next music director. Zhang, an internationally acclaimed conductor, brings a fresh artistic vision that blends classical masterworks with contemporary compositions and cross-cultural collaborations.

“I am deeply honored to begin this incredible journey,” Zhang said. “The 2025/2026 season embodies the spirit of new beginnings—of discovery, joy, reinvention, and collaboration.. I look forward to being a part of this beautiful, vibrant city alongside all of you, as we create something truly unique together through the shared experience of music.”

On March 27, 29, and 30, Xian Zhang will return to the podium for a special performance of Holst: The Planets—An HD Odyssey, featuring stunning NASA imagery projected above the orchestra.

A GRAMMY and Emmy winner, Zhang will also lead 10 programs featuring works by Mozart, Mahler, Gershwin, and Rachmaninov, as well as contemporary pieces by Michael Abels, Melissa Douglas, Steven Mackey, Nokuthula Ngwenyama, Qigang Chen and Jessie Montgomery.

Zhang was born in China and is widely regarded as one of the leading conductors of her generation. Zhang began her musical journey with studies at the Shanghai Conservatory of Music. She later continued her education in the United States, earning her Master’s degree in conducting from the Juilliard School.

Her position as music director is supported by Dr. and Mrs. Charles and Lisa Simonyi, an anonymous donor, and underwritten as the Harriet Overton Stimson Music Director.



The season will also feature innovative chamber music, family-friendly performances, and collaborations with diverse artists.

For more information on the full season lineup, visit seattlesymphony.org.