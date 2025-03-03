Kwon is running for King County Council District 5

SeaTac Councilmember Peter Kwon announced on Monday that he will be running for King County Council District 5 which includes Des Moines, Normandy Park, Burien, SeaTac, Tukwila, Renton, and Kent.

County Councilman Dave Upthegrove was elected Commissioner of Public Lands last November and resigned in January. The County Council chose the current appointee De’Sean Quinn to replace Upthegrove until November. Quinn has stated on the record he does not plan to run, which has created an open seat race.

Kwon has served on the council for over nine years, first taking office in January 2016.

Kwon will be on the 2025 Primary Election Ballot on Aug. 5, with the top two vote getters for each position moving on to the Nov. 4 General Election.

“I’ve been a dedicated public servant on the SeaTac City Council for the past nine years. It has been a privilege to create many successful policies and programs to improve the lives of everyone in our city… I believe it is time to take this to the next level and bring the benefit of my dedicated service to the rest of King County.”