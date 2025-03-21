Jerry and Charlene Lee donate artwork 

Jerry and Charlene Lee have donated a lithograph by renowned artist Jacob Lawrence to the City of Bellevue. “Builders III” will be added to the city’s public art collection and displayed at a public location to be determined.

The donation continues the Lees’ legacy of community support; they were named 2015 Outstanding Philanthropists. The Bellevue Arts Commission accepted the piece, which reflects Lawrence’s theme of “builders as a symbol of progress.” The 1991 lithograph portrays Black construction workers in a dynamic, collage-style composition.

Lawrence, the first Black artist represented by a New York gallery, was known for his artwork documenting Black history and heroes. The city’s public art collection is aimed at fostering cultural exchange and preserving Bellevue’s diverse community for future generations.