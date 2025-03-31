Hidden cherry blossom gems in the Asia-Pacific

As cherry blossom season peaks at the University of Washington (UW), its stunning blooms attract visitors from around the world. But UW’s cherry trees are not alone in capturing attention—cherry blossoms are celebrated globally, especially in the Asia-Pacific region.

Ha Giang, Vietnam’s northernmost province, has been named one of the top destinations in the Asia-Pacific for cherry blossom viewing, according to a new list by travel agency Booking.com.

The list, compiled based on factors such as natural beauty, cultural richness, unique experiences, and fewer crowds, highlights lesser-known spots for travelers seeking cherry blossoms outside of the typical tourist destinations.

Ha Giang, known for its breathtaking landscapes and rich cultural heritage, is now also gaining attention for its beautiful cherry blossoms. From January to February, the area is filled with stunning blooms, and by March, the Himalayan wild cherry blossoms take over, often blending with peach blossoms. The result is a hillside painted in soft pinks and whites, creating a truly picturesque scene.

Other destinations on the list include (in alphabetical order):

Alishan, Taiwan: Known for its misty cypress forests, Alishan’s mountainous terrain provides a dramatic backdrop for cherry blossoms. Visitors can hike through the trails and enjoy the fresh mountain air while surrounded by the stunning blossoms.

Atok, Philippines: This cold area in Benguet province, with temperatures often dipping below zero during January and February, provides the perfect conditions for cherry trees. The cherry blossoms in Atok, gifted by Kochi Prefecture in Japan in 2016, typically bloom from late March to early April.

Doi Chang, Thailand: Located at 4,500 feet above sea level, Doi Chang is a pink-hued paradise during cherry blossom season, with over 500,000 cherry trees lining its hillsides. The region, also known for its Arabica coffee plantations, offers visitors both natural beauty and the opportunity to enjoy a cup of coffee while admiring the blossoms.

Jinhae, South Korea: Famous for its cherry blossom festival, Jinhae attracts millions of visitors each year. The area’s riversides and city parks are lined with cherry trees, and visitors can enjoy the blooms while strolling along the Yeojwacheon Stream or hiking Bonghwangsan Mountain.

Shizuoka, Japan: Known for its early-blooming Kawazu-zakura, or “winter cherry blossoms,” Shizuoka offers a tranquil alternative to Japan’s more crowded cherry blossom spots. The 2.5 mile Kawaberi Nanohana path, lined with over 850 cherry trees, provides a peaceful walk accompanied by local food stalls offering Japanese street food.