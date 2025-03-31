Warmer weather brings UW cherry blossoms to life

By Becky Chan

NORTHWEST ASIAN WEEKLY

The rain cleared over the weekend, and the sun emerged, bringing a vibrant display of delicate pink and white blossoms to the University of Washington’s (UW) iconic Yoshino cherry trees. Currently at peak bloom, the 29 trees are drawing visitors from near and far, eager to experience the fleeting beauty of this seasonal tradition.

Estimated to be around 90 years old, these Yoshino cherry trees were originally planted in the Washington Park Arboretum before being transplanted to the Quad in early 1962. Over the years, the trees have become synonymous with the arrival of spring at UW, marking the changing of the seasons and serving as a gathering point for students, faculty, and visitors alike.



UW is urging visitors to respect the health of these cherished trees. In an effort to preserve the trees, the university encourages people to admire the blossoms from a safe distance and to refrain from touching the trees.

If you can’t visit in person, the UW Cherry Blossom Cam offers a real-time view of the blossoms, with a camera facing west from Miller Hall.