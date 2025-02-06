Video of person defacing Nihonmachi Alley mural released

By Staff

Surveillance video of a person defacing the Nihonmachi Alley mural has been released by King5.

The footage shows a person with black around their eyes smearing paint on the mural at 11:30 p.m. on Jan. 18. The vandalism was discovered on Jan. 20, and was originally believed to have occurred between Jan. 19 and Jan. 20.

Many in the community believe it to be a hate crime. When the Northwest Asian Weekly spoke with Jeff Liang, the interim executive director at the CIDBA, he said that it felt “targeted” and “like a gutpunch.”

Since November, there has been a recent increase in violent crimes in and around the Chinatown-International District (CID)—specifically, stabbings—and some concern within the community that those crimes are targeted hate crimes.

Seattle police are not currently investigating the incident as a hate crime, and no suspects have currently been identified.