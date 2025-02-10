Study finds rates of infant mortality and unexpected death significantly higher in Native Hawai’ian and Pacific Islander babies

By Staff

NORTHWEST ASIAN WEEKLY

Native Hawai’ian, Pacific Islander, and Black babies are three times more likely than white babies to suffer sudden unexpected infant death (SUID), according to a recent study in JAMA Pediatrics, the University of Washington (UW) reported.

SUID occurs in children under 1 year old, and includes accidental strangulation and suffocation, in addition to causes that remain unexplained, even after investigation. SUID includes sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS).

The study, which examined a 23-year period of data from 1999-2022, also found that infant mortality rates among Native Hawai’ian, Pacific Islander, and Black babies is two to four times higher than among white babies.

While overall infant death decreased by 24%, in line with the study’s researchers’ expectations, SUID trended upward by 11.8%. This surprised researchers, and may have to do with a variety of factors, said UW Medical pediatrician and study co-author Dr. Fred Rivara.

These factors include the COVID-19 pandemic, different respiratory illnesses, maternal opioid use, and social media misinformation that pushes unsafe sleeping practices for babies. Tobacco use and maternal stress due to socioeconomic factors, such as lack of stable housing, food insecurity, and work insecurity also may factor in, Rivara said.

To avoid SUID, Rivara advised not smoking next to infants or sleeping next to them. He also said caregivers should ensure infants sleep on their backs. The UW report also listed several recommendations from the American Academy of Pediatrics, such as keeping loose blankets and toys out of a baby’s crib, and ensuring babies sleep on a firm, flat mattress.