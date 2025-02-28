State Department of Commerce to offer up to $70,000 grants for community childcare needs

By Staff

The state’s Department of Commerce (DOC) is offering one-year grants to support local communities in assessing childcare needs and developing plans to increase childcare availability throughout Washington.

The grant can help communities prepare to utilize funds to address those needs. The maximum award will be $70,000, with a grant period running from July 1, 2025–June 30, 2026.

Federally recognized tribes in Washington, local governmental entities, nonprofit organizations, public agencies, and school or educational service districts are eligible to apply.

The DOC will hold a special pre-proposal webinar for federally recognized tribes and nonprofit tribal organizations on March 4, followed by another pre-proposal webinar for all interested applicants on March 5.

More information can be found here.