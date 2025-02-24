“Shogun” series and actors net four SAG awards Sunday night

By Staff

NORTHWEST ASIAN WEEKLY

Sunday night’s Screen Actors Guild (SAG) awards found historical drama show “Shogun” taking home four of the night’s biggest honors.

The show, created by Rachel Kondo and Jason Marks and based on a 1975 novel by James Clavell, won two ensemble awards—“Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series” and “Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series”—and two cast members won awards for best performance.

Anna Sawai won the award for “Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series” for her portrayal of Mariko. Hiroyuki Sanada, who plays Lord Yoshii Toranaga in the series, won the award for “Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series.”