Ron Chew named AARP Washington president

Seattleite Ron Chew has been named the American Association of Retired Persons (AARP) Washington’s state president.

Chew, an AARP press release said, will lead organizational activities for more than 870,000 Washingtonian members, and provide leadership regarding long-term planning to help meet the needs of the state’s elders and their families.

“I’m truly excited to collaborate with Washington’s AARP volunteers and staff,” Chew said in the press release. “As an older adult myself, I recognize the importance of ensuring that people can age according to their desires and have the necessary supports in place.”

Elders aged 65 and older currently make up 18% of Washington’s population, the press release said. By 2050, it’s estimated that elders will make up 23% of the state’s population. Those 85 and older will more than triple.

“Meeting the diverse needs of older Washingtonians requires empathy, innovation, and a profound respect for their life experiences,” Chew said. “AARP is uniquely poised to address these challenges. Issues like health security and future financial stability impact not only today’s older adults but also their families and friends for generations to come.”

Chew also recognized the importance of supporting elders’ caregivers.

“Supporting Washington’s family caregivers is a significant concern at present. Each day, more than 820,000 Washingtonians perform an incredible labor of love—caring for older parents, spouses, and other loved ones, enabling them to stay at home, where they wish to be,” Chew said. “While most of us wouldn’t have it any other way, the financial and emotional tolls of caregiving can be profound. It’s essential that we find ways to support Washington’s caregivers with the resources and connections they require.”

Chew is a lifelong Seattleite. After graduating first from Franklin High School and then the University of Washington, where he majored in journalism, Chew worked as the editor of the Chinatown-International District-based paper, the International Examiner, for more than 13 years.

Chew also served as executive director of the Wing Luke Museum, where his efforts led to the construction of the current museum. He currently serves as a trustee of Seattle Public Libraries.

President Bill Clinton nationally recognized Chew, when Clinton appointed him to the National Council on Humanities in 2001. Chew has received several accolades for leadership, and in 2020, published a memoir, “My Unforgotten Seattle.”

International Community Health Services has also named its new elder care facility after Chew. The elder care facility is slated to open this autumn.