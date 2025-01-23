King County approves funding for Ron Chew Healthy Aging and Wellness Center

By Staff

NORTHWEST ASIAN WEEKLY

The International Community Health Services’ (ICHS)’s new Ron Chew Healthy Aging and Wellness Center found support from the King County Council, which approved $1.5 million of its 2024 budget to fund the center, an ICHS-led initiative to increase the number of low-income elders it serves from 100 to 400.

Slated to open in the autumn of 2025, the center will be located at Beacon Pacific Village, 1229 Golf Dr. S. in Seattle.

“The Ron Chew Healthy Aging and Wellness Center is designed to meet the rapidly growing need for comprehensive elder care in our community and serve lower-income seniors in culturally-aligned ways,” ICHS CEO Kelli Nomura said in a press release announcing the center’s funding and projected opening. “The King Council’s approval of $1.5 million advances ICHS’s plans for this new, state-of-the-art senior care center that quadruples our ability to provide elders with care and connection.”

The center will provide wraparound health services for elders dependent on Medicare and Medicaid. Services—which include medical, dental, and behavioral healthcare, physical and occupational therapies, nutrition services and meals on-site, accessible transportation, and healthy living programs—will be provided in elders’ native languages and by those with an understanding of cultural traditions.

The total cost of the center will be $25 million. Thus far, ICHS has raised $14 million through private and public funding.