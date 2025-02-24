New study reveals South Asians more likely to experience high blood pressure at earlier ages than East Asians

By Staff

A new study has found that the risk of high blood pressure levels significantly differs between South Asians and East Asians.

The study, published in the American Heart Association (AHA) journal “Hypertension,” collected data from 3,400 participants living in Great Britain. All of them were South Asian or East Asian. The study found that South Asians may experience high blood pressure—hypertension—sooner than East Asians, with the differences becoming noticeable among participants ages 30 and older.

The AHA and the American College of Cardiology define high blood pressure as having a systolic (top) number as 130 millimeters of mercury (mmHg) or more, and a diastolic number (bottom) as 80mmHG or more. Worldwide, hypertension is the leading cause of heart attacks and strokes.

On average, the study found that South Asian men were predicted to reach a systolic pressure of at least 130mmHg at age 36, which is 10 years earlier than their East Asian male counterparts. South Asian women were projected to reach that level at age 45, seven years sooner than their East Asian female counterparts.

The findings also pointed to higher lifetime risks of cardiovascular disease among South Asians, and underscored the need for blood pressure screenings and treatment tailored for personalized care and to multiple factors, Dr. Pradeep Natarajan, senior study author and associate professor at Boston’s Harvard Medical School, said in a press release about the study.

“Distinct age-related blood pressure patterns provide valuable insights to better manage cardiovascular risks and improve care for diverse populations,” Natarajan said.